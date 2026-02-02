The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be an exciting moment for the New York Giants, as they sit on the board at No. 5 overall and are presented with an opportunity to insulate young QB Jaxson Dart with elite talent.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson has emerged as one of the class’s best playmakers, and he could be a top choice for the Giants with the fifth-overall pick in April.

Giants Could Target Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson at No. 5 in 2026 NFL Draft

Tyson fits exactly what the Giants’ offense lacked last season. Standing 6’2” and weighing 200 lbs, Tyson finished his career at Arizona State with back-to-back seasons of elite production, including a 2024 breakout where he racked up 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He followed that up with 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games as a senior in 2025.

According to PFF, Tyson averaged 3.44 yards per route run against man coverage, which ranks in the 98th percentile of prospects since 2019. By drafting Tyson at No. 5 overall, the Giants would be providing Jaxson Dart with a reliable vertical threat to complement Malik Nabers on the opposite boundary. Tyson’s big frame and contested catch ability are exactly what the Giants’ offense needs to jump-start Dart’s development in year two.

“Tyson can make plays at every level of the field, and in 2025, he earned a 95.8 deep PFF receiving grade (20-plus yards) and a 93.8 PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level (10-19 yards),” PFF’s Jordan Plocher wrote.

Season School Games Rec Yards Avg TD Notes 2022 Colorado 9 22 470 21.4 5 True Freshman breakout; 100+ yards & PR TD vs. ASU. 2023 Arizona State 3 0 0 0.0 0 Redshirt year recovering from ACL/MCL/PCL tear. 2024 Arizona State 12 75 1,101 14.7 10 First-Team All-Big 12; Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. 2025 Arizona State 9 61 711 11.7 9 8 Rec TDs; missed 3 games with hamstring issues. Career Total 33 158 2,282 14.4 24 22 Rec TDs; 1 Punt Return TD; 1 Rush TD.

Arizona State University Reunion in the Big Apple?

The noise surrounding a potential Sun Devil reunion reached a fever pitch this week when Giants rookie standout RB Cam Skattebo—who is currently recovering from a dislocated ankle—publicly championed the idea of bringing his former teammate to the Big Apple.

“There’s a chance they get him, I’m not in charge… Hopefully, they make the right decisions,” Skattebo said, via FOX 10 Phoenix.

Skattebo burst onto the scene as one of the Giants’ most exciting and promising young players in 2025. Prior to his season-ending injury, Skattebo had established himself as the leading guy in Big Blue’s backfield, averaging 77 yards from scrimmage per game and totaling seven touchdowns in eight games.

Both Skattebo and Tyson were beloved fan-favorites during their respective tenures with the Arizona State Sun Devils. It didn’t take long for the former to become a fan favorite in the Big Apple, and it wouldn’t take long for the latter to follow suit if drafted by the Giants.

Red Flag: Tyson’s Extensive Injury History

For a team that struggled with playmaking depth after Nabers’ injury, Tyson represents a possible solution that could transform the Giants into one of the most explosive offenses in the NFC East. Additionally, with Nabers’s Week 1 2026 status still up in the air, Tyson would provide the offense with insurance at a crucial spot.

However, there is some concern surrounding Tyson as he enters this draft as one of the best prospects who is unfortunately covered by the shadow of a massive red flag.

Tyson has an extensive and concerning injury history that has caused him to undergo significant surgeries and miss significant amounts of playing time in his collegiate career:

Season Team Injury Context & Impact 2022 Colorado ACL, MCL, & PCL Tear A devastating “triple-threat” knee injury suffered in November against Oregon. It ended a historic true freshman campaign. 2023 ASU Knee Rehab (Redshirt) Missed almost the entire season recovering from the 2022 surgery; played only 3 games with zero receptions as he regained his speed. 2024 ASU Fractured Collarbone Suffered late in the Territorial Cup vs. Arizona. Required season-ending surgery, forcing him to miss the Big 12 Championship and Peach Bowl. 2025 ASU Nagging Hamstring Missed three mid-season games (including Houston) and was visibly limited/rested in the back half of the year to “protect him from himself.”

But, regardless of the injury concerns, Tyson will be viewed as a top-20 prospect in this year’s draft class. He could be the class’s WR1 when it’s all said and done.

The Giants want to surround Dart with talent and set him up for success, making Tyson a top option to consider with the fifth-overall pick in this year’s draft. If they are comfortable taking a chance on his injury history, Tyson’s elite talent and playmaking abilities will be an exciting addition to the Giants’ offense.