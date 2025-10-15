Giants land explosive former teammate of Cam Skattebo in early 2026 mock draft

The New York Giants are in the market for a wide receiver as this year’s trade deadline approaches. However, there is some risk involved with trading for a veteran wide receiver mid-season.

Plus, when acquiring a player via trade, a team is also acquiring that player’s contract, which can be difficult for a team that is up against the salary cap.

The cheaper, and arguably higher-potential alternative would be to address the position in the offseason during the NFL Draft. If the Giants don’t trade for a wide receiver, drafting one early in the 2026 draft could be an exciting option.

Giants select ASU WR Jordyn Tyson in PFF’s early 2026 NFL Mock Draft

In an early 2026 mock draft done by Pro Football Focus, the Giants took Arizona State University wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the ninth-overall pick in the draft.

“Tyson broke out last season with an 83.3 receiving grade for Arizona State,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound senior took his game to another level this year and already has an 84.6 receiving grade with three 100-yard games. He has all-around ability and specifically wins in the intermediate areas with an 85.6 receiving grade on passes from 10-19 yards out.”

Tyson is an exciting prospect who could be ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the draft class by the time April arrives. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior has been on an absolute tear since last season.

Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In 2024, he totaled 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the high-powered ASU offense that also featured Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

Without Skattebo on the roster this season, Tyson has emerged as the Sun Devils’ top playmaker, totaling a Big 12-leading 47 receptions and seven touchdowns through six games with 523 receiving yards.

Tyson could pair with Malik Nabers to form a dynamic 2026 offense

The Giants’ offense is missing another playmaker — that much has been made readily apparent following the loss of Malik Nabers in Week 4.

The best offenses in the NFL feature several elite playmakers. The Giants have one on the sideline for this season in Nabers. Skattebo has flashed the potential of an elite running back. But pairing Nabers and Skattebo with another dynamic receiving weapon could really open up the offense for Jaxson Dart in 2026.

Building around Dart is priority No. 1 now for Big Blue. Giving him playmaking weapons and pass-catchers to spread the ball around will be crucial.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Drafting a prospect like Tyson would help Dart develop and give him plenty of firepower in the passing game. Tyson is freakishly athletic, physical and has the ability to make incredible contested catches. He possesses skills that none of the Giants’ current receivers possess (outside of the injured Nabers).

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a long way away. But, looking ahead, there will be some intriguing wide receivers for the Giants to consider targeting in this year’s draft, Tyson among them.