The New York Giants’ high-stakes pursuit of John Harbaugh has reached a critical crossroads. After bringing Harbaugh into the building for a massive in-person interview on Wednesday, the legendary coach has reportedly left East Rutherford without a signed contract in hand, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

For the Giants, the dream of an immediate coronation has shifted into a tense waiting game. While Harbaugh remains the clear-cut primary target, his departure from the facility allows other aggressive suitors like the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans to remain in the hunt.

John Harbaugh Reportedly Leaving Giants’ Facility Without a Deal

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to Russini, Harbaugh will meet next with the Tennessee Titans:

“John Harbaugh will fly out of Teterboro airport very soon back to his home, where he is scheduled to meet with the Tennessee Titans decision makers on Thursday, sources tell me,” Russini posted on Wednesday evening. “The meeting will serve as a formal in-person interview with the Titans at Harbaugh’s residence.”

The Giants spent all of Wednesday with Harbaugh. Co-owner Steve Tisch reportedly sent his private jet to pick up Harbaugh from Baltimore in the morning and bring him to the facility. What then transpired was an all-day-long meeting between the two parties that ultimately did not result in a contract.

Despite the Giants’ clear desire to get Harbaugh in the building and not let him leave without signing a deal, the former Ravens head coach will have the opportunity to meet with other teams.

Giants Have Gone All In on Harbaugh

Credit: Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images, Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants have gone all in to land Harbaugh. They have received help from familiar friends, with former HC Tom Coughlin and former QB Eli Manning reaching out to Harbaugh to recommend the Giants’ organization. Even recently-fired HC Brian Daboll reached out to recommend.

QB Jaxson Dart was in attendance for the meeting as well, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“The Giants’ meeting with John Harbaugh today included QB Jaxson Dart, sources tell The Insiders. The rookie first-rounder is part of the push to land the biggest fish in the coaching pool,” Garafolo posted.

What’s Next?

The fact that John Harbaugh left Quest Diagnostics Training Center without putting pen to paper isn’t necessarily a death knell for the Giants’ hopes, but it certainly turns up the heat on the front office.

Harbaugh, who boasts a career .614 winning percentage and 180 total wins, is playing this cycle with the leverage of a Super Bowl champion.

Reports suggest that while the Giants’ meeting was extensive and positive, Harbaugh is still considering his options. Next up will be the Tennessee Titans, and the Atlanta Falcons also remain serious players in the John Harbaugh Sweepstakes.