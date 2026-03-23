The writing is on the wall for New York Giants kicker Graham Gano. His release has become a matter of “when,” not “if.” Despite the 38-year-old being a presumed “cap casualty” entering the 2026 offseason, he remains on the roster—a delay that has raised eyebrows across the fan base. However, Dan Duggan of The Athletic recently provided the missing context on X, noting that the release is “coming.”

The “Injury Protection” Hold-Up

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When asked why Gano has not yet been released, Duggan said, “It’s coming…” and provided important context as to why it hasn’t happened yet.

“Related to his injury. Making sure they don’t get left on the hook for anything related to that,” Duggan explained.

The primary reason Gano hasn’t been handed his walking papers yet is tied to the Injury Protection Benefit (IPB) in the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. Gano’s 2025 season was a medical nightmare; he landed on injured reserve twice, first with a groin injury and finally with a herniated disc in his neck that required surgery in November.

Because the Injury Protection Benefit can hold a team responsible for up to $2.2 million if a player is released while still unable to pass a physical, the Giants are likely waiting for Gano to complete his rehab program. It’s a calculated move to protect the 2026 cap, ensuring that once the cord is cut, the Giants maximize their savings.

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The Financials: Clearing the Path for 2026

Moving on from Gano is a mathematical necessity. The veteran kicker is currently slated for a $5.75 million cap hit in 2026, a number that simply doesn’t align with his recent availability. By releasing Gano, the Giants would trigger $4.5 million in immediate cap savings while absorbing a manageable $1.25 million in dead money. For a front office that has spent the spring rebuilding the roster, that $4.5 million is the difference between adding a veteran depth piece or being stuck with an aging leg that has missed 29 of the last 34 possible games.

Year Games Played FG% Cap Hit Status 2023 8 64.7% $4.3M Knee Surgery (IR) 2024 10 81.8% $7.2M Hamstring/Groin (IR) 2025 5 90.0% $5.6M Neck Surgery (IR)

The Giants are Already Prepared for Life After Gano

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The Giants have already signaled their intent to get younger and cheaper at the position by adding Jason Sanders and bringing back Ben Sauls, who stabilized the unit late in 2025. Sauls, in particular, proved to be a reliable, cost-controlled replacement. While Gano was a “sure thing” for years—evidenced by his 26 field goals of 50+ yards (the most in franchise history)—his recent inability to stay on the field has forced the Giants to prioritize availability.

Sanders is a former All-Pro kicker (2020) who has a career FG% of 84.6%. However, he missed the entire 2025 season due to a hip injury. He is far from a lock to be the Giants’ starting kicker in 2026. The job will be an open competition between Sanders, Sauls, and anyone else the Giants add during training camp.

Despite the Injuries, Gano had a Successful Stint with the Giants

While the ending feels cold, Gano’s impact on the franchise shouldn’t be overlooked. Since arriving in 2020, he provided a level of stability the team hadn’t seen since the Lawrence Tynes era, earning multiple NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors and converting 87.4% of his field goals and 96.2% of his extra points across six seasons with the team. However, in the John Harbaugh era, where every roster spot is a competition, there is no room for sentimentality when a player’s body can no longer keep up with the demands of the game.