Grading the New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The New York Giants knocked the 2025 NFL Draft out of the ballpark on paper.

They managed to get the best player available with the third overall pick without reaching for a quarterback and still landed a high-upside passer at 25th overall.

Overall, general manager Joe Schoen displayed real development in his decision-making, prioritizing talent over immediate need — a big change from past drafts.

Let’s dive into each individual pick and how they graded out.

3rd Overall: EDGE Abdul Carter

The first pick was superstar Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who posted 13 sacks and 66 pressures last season.

He’s a violent presence off the edge with jaw-dropping speed and intensity.

Carter has only one full year of experience as a true pass rusher, so he’s still scratching the surface of his potential.

Already, he looks like a nightmare matchup for opposing quarterbacks.

Grade: A+

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

25th Overall: QB Jaxson Dart

Landing Jaxson Dart at 25th overall and letting him sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston was a masterstroke.

The Giants didn’t have to force a quarterback pick at No. 3 and still secured a developmental player with exciting tools.

Dart has a gunslinger mentality and extreme competitiveness.

If he can refine his fundamentals behind the scenes, he could be ready to take over in 2026.

Not to mention, the financial benefit of a first-round quarterback with a fifth-year option sets the Giants up smartly for the future.

Grade: B

65th Overall: DL Darius Alexander

Darius Alexander might be the most underrated pick in the Giants’ draft haul.

The 6’4″, 310-pound defensive lineman from Toledo brings a similar skill set to former Giant Leonard Williams.

Alexander produced 37 pressures, four sacks, and 27 tackles last season.

He should plug in immediately next to Dexter Lawrence and be a three-down impact player.

Grade: A

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

105th Overall: RB Cam Skattebo

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo might not look imposing at first glance, but he runs like a bull charging downhill.

This past season, he racked up 1,712 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 4.09 yards after contact per attempt.

Skattebo is a tone-setter, and the Giants need more players who bring his brand of relentless energy.

His versatility as a receiver only adds to his value.

Grade: B+

154th Overall: OL Marcus Mbow

Marcus Mbow was a pure value pick at 154th overall.

The Giants saw a player slide due to rumored medical concerns, but Schoen made it clear they had no red flags internally.

Mbow projects to compete at right guard but also has experience at tackle.

His athleticism and ability to get to the second level make him a fascinating developmental prospect.

With more size and strength training, Mbow could be a long-term starter.

Grade: A

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

219th Overall: TE Thomas Fidone II

Thomas Fidone was once ranked ahead of Brock Bowers coming out of high school.

A string of ACL injuries set him back, but there’s still upside to his 6’6″, 255-pound frame.

This is a pure stash-and-develop move, which is exactly what seventh-round picks should be.

There’s little downside and decent upside here.

Grade: C

246th Overall: CB Korie Black

With their final pick, the Giants added Oklahoma State corner Korie Black.

He started 38 games across five seasons and was a team captain last year.

Black offers special teams potential and depth at a critical position.

Most importantly, the Giants are stacking their locker room with guys who love football — a theme throughout this draft.

Grade: B

