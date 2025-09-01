Giants’ X-Factor on offense could be absent in Week 1

The New York Giants’ offense underwent significant changes this offseason after performing as one of the worst units in the NFL in 2024.

However, despite how bad they were last season, the Giants’ offense had some standout young performers. Among them was rookie fourth-round tight end Theo Johnson, who is in line for a breakout second season.

But Johnson’s promising second season is off to a murky beginning.

Theo Johnson is dealing with an injury ahead of Week 1

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Johnson is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and, as a result, could be absent in Week 1.

“There’s an injury there with Theo Johnson,” Raanan reported (h/t @BigBlueFilmRoom on X). “I don’t know exactly what it is, but something to keep an eye on.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Johnson was absent from the Giants’ final preseason game after playing an integral role throughout the summer.

New QB Russell Wilson has historically made the most of his tight ends. With Wilson favoring the position, and with Johnson having begun a breakout toward the end of his rookie season, the 2025 season outlook is promising.

However, in order for Johnson to reach his potential, he will need to stay on the field. In 2024, Johnson finished his rookie campaign with a respectable 331 yards and one touchdown on 29 receptions across just 12 games played.

Johnson could be Giants’ X-Factor if he can stay healthy

Prior to his injury, Johnson was on a tear. According to Giants.com, over Johnson’s final five games, the rookie tight end finished with at least three receptions every week with no less than 35 yards in each contest, including two games with 50+ yards.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

If he can stay healthy this season, Johnson is in line to be an X-Factor on offense for the Giants. But getting on the field in Week 1 will be a crucial first step.



