The Giants might have built a league-leading unit this offseason

The New York Giants have worked diligently over the last two offseasons to build a pass rush reminiscent of the units that helped them win Super Bowls.

General manager Joe Schoen has poured assets into the defensive line in each of the last two offseasons. Now, entering 2025, the unit looks like it could lead the league in sacks this season.

Giants defensive line could lead the league in sacks

Schoen has been intentional in building a defensive line that could be the best in the NFL this season. He has spent two top-five picks on edge rushers with Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 and Abdul Carter in 2025.

He handed Dexter Lawrence a record-breaking contract to lock down one of the league’s best interior defenders long term.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And adding to the firepower, the blockbuster trade for Brian Burns last offseason is proving to be tremendously valuable, as the veteran has now earned his captain’s patch.

With Lawrence, Burns, Carter, and Thibodeaux rushing the quarterback, there is potential for the Giants to lead the league in sacks.

The Denver Broncos led the league last season with 63.0 total sacks, well ahead of the second-best team, which was the Baltimore Ravens with 54.0 sacks.

This Giants defense has four pass-rushers with the potential for double-digit sacks and some depth pieces who could add to the team’s total, such as LB Micah McFadden and IDL/EDGE Chauncey Gholston.