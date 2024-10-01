Giants work out Lamar Jackson for secondary depth

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The New York Giants brought in a handful of veteran players for a workout on Monday, including one veteran cornerback who could provide solid depth to their secondary. Fifth-year cornerback Lamar Jackson was among those at the workout.

As the Giants aim to add some depth to their roster, Jackson stands out as one of the more intriguing potential additions. The 26-year-old cornerback has bounced around the league across the last few seasons, receiving minimal playing time. However, in a Giants secondary that has seriously struggled to contain opposing wide receivers this season, and has dealt with a handful of injuries, Jackson could be a solid fit.

He stands in at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and has appeared in 23 career games with six starts. Jackson has totaled 31 combined tackles and one tackle for loss across his 502 career snaps in the NFL.

Deonte Banks has struggled this season as Big Blue’s CB1. Opposite him has been a bit of a revolving door as Adoree’ Jackson and Nick McCloud have both dealt with injuries this season. Then, in the slot, rookie Dru Phillips missed the team’s Week 4 matchup due to a calf injury.

With injuries piling up in the secondary, it’s worth giving Jackson a look at a tryout and seeing what he could potentially bring to the team. If injuries continue to be an issue, perhaps the Giants could sign Jackson to a short-term deal or to the practice squad this season.

Also at the workout for the Giants, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, were CB Greg Stroman and WRs Kearis Jackson, Joe Ngata, Joseph Scales, Bryan Thompson, Seth Williams.