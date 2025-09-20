Giants won’t face Chiefs’ top playmaker in do-or-die Week 3 matchup 

The New York Giants need to win this weekend to save their season.

Already 0-2, the Giants will have their home opener on Sunday night football against the 0-2 Kansas City Chiefs.

Facing the Chiefs is never an easy task, but this Chiefs team is winless and stretched thin due to injuries, giving the Giants a rare opportunity to play the upset.

Xavier Worthy ruled OUT for Week 3

Ruled out for this Week 3 matchup is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 1 that has kept him sidelined since the third play of the season.

“Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy now been ruled out for Sunday night’s game and is not traveling with the team,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

Although there was some optimism from Kansas City that Worthy could suit up this Sunday, he has been officially ruled out.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants’ defense needs to contain Patrick Mahomes

This is a massive break for the New York Giants’ defense, which is coming off a woeful performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. They surrendered 40 points in the overtime loss.

Without Worthy, the Chiefs’ offensive lineup severely lacks skill position playmakers.

Patrick Mahomes can do a lot to elevate the offense; however, the Giants’ defense will not have to worry nearly as much about his pass catchers as usual.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice is still serving his suspension as well.

TE Travis Kelce will be the key playmaker to focus on for the Giants’ defense. If they can contain him and Mahomes, and if the offense can have another impressive performance like they had last week, then perhaps the Giants can improve their record to 1-2 and save their season.