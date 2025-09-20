Giants could take ‘calls’ on star pass rusher at trade deadline

The New York Giants find themselves in an all-too-familiar hole, starting the season 0–2 and leaving head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen under mounting pressure. The margin for error is shrinking fast, and the next two weeks could define whether this season still holds promise or spirals into another disappointment.

A dominant pass rush built for success

Despite the slow start, the Giants have built one of the most intimidating pass rushes in football. The addition of rookie Abdul Carter, taken third overall out of Penn State, has injected new life into a unit already featuring Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. On paper, it’s a fearsome quartet capable of wrecking any offensive line.

Through two games, that promise has been evident. Thibodeaux has already racked up eight pressures, two sacks, and five tackles, reaffirming his status as one of the league’s premier young edge rushers. At just 24 years old, he looks like a cornerstone piece for the Giants’ defense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trade deadline whispers begin

And yet, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Giants could be willing to take calls on Thibodeaux if the team continues to falter. The NFL trade deadline falls on November 5, leaving a narrow window for Schoen to decide whether to double down on his young talent or retool for the future.

The Giants’ immediate schedule does them no favors. Matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers could easily push their record to 0–4. If that scenario plays out, ownership may pressure the front office to consider drastic changes—including moving a player like Thibodeaux while his value remains sky-high.

Thibodeaux’s contract adds intrigue

The Giants already picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option for 2026, which carries a $14.7 million cap hit. For a pass rusher of his caliber, that number is a bargain, making him an attractive target for teams searching for long-term defensive help.

If he continues on his current trajectory, trading him would almost certainly net the Giants a substantial return, whether in draft picks or young talent. But it would also mean breaking up a defensive line that has the potential to anchor the team for years.

The ripple effect of a deal

Moving Thibodeaux would create a ripple effect across the defense. Carter, who is still acclimating to the NFL, would be forced into an every-down role as a pass rusher. While Carter has shown flashes of brilliance, asking a rookie to immediately fill Thibodeaux’s shoes could prove risky.

For the Giants’ leadership, the decision could ultimately come down to job security. Schoen and Daboll know that another losing season might mark the end of their tenure. In that light, selling one of their best defensive players could be seen as a last-ditch attempt to create excitement for the future, even if it hurts the present.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

John Mara’s looming influence

Of course, there’s one more factor at play: ownership. Managing partner John Mara has been known to step in when the franchise’s long-term direction is at stake. If the Giants collapse this season, Mara could strip Schoen and Daboll of the authority to make a franchise-altering trade, ensuring that decisions about players like Thibodeaux are left to the next regime.

The Giants may still have time to turn things around, but if they don’t, Thibodeaux’s name could become one of the biggest storylines leading up to the trade deadline.