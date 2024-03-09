Giants will host quality free-agent cornerback from Jacksonville on Sunday

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in need of a free-agent cornerback to pair with 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks. Banks is coming off a solid rookie season, and the Giants will be looking to reinforce the position by spending a little bit of money. The team has about $38.3 million in available salary space this off-season, but they have the ability to open up even more by restructuring some contracts.

On Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN announced that free agent corner Darious Williams will visit the Giants on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars recently released Williams after spending the last two seasons down south.

The Giants Would Land a Good Player in Darious Williams

Now 30 years old, Williams is a former undrafted free agent and has played a minimum of 1,000 snaps over the past three consecutive seasons. He allowed 613 yards in coverage but collected four interceptions and 15 pass break-ups this past season. He also tallied 46 tackles and 13 stops.

Aside from giving up 165 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, Williams was adequate the entire year and put together some strong performances against good receivers.

The Giants don’t want to overspend at CB2, especially since they believe Banks will blossom into a bonafide number-one option. Williams will be an affordable option in a free agency class at the cornerback position.

The Giants will undoubtedly consider multiple other options, but given his consistency regarding health and age, they may be able to get him at a much cheaper price point than investing in younger talent.