Giants named top landing spot for 3 linebackers in free agency

The New York Giants’ defense was their shining light in 2023, but is not above receiving a boost this offseason. According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants could potentially go after a series of linebackers that will be readily available on the open market.

Giants have three standout options to consider at linebacker this winter & spring

PFF’s Brad Spielberger named Azeez Al-Shaair, Tyrel Dodson, and Zach Cunningham as three linebackers the Giants have the chance to throw major dollars at to strengthen their defensive front, and said this about Dodson:

“New York may need to focus its real spending in the trenches, so the team adds a low-cost, agile backer with familiarity,” Spielberger said.

Dodson came into his own in 2023 as an all-around contributor for the Buffalo Bills. He came away with two defended passes and one forced fumble. He also showed his ability to get after the quarterback with six QB hits.

The former Giant could be brought back into the fold as a noteworthy producer who can be relied on to stay on the field, having played all 17 games last season.

The Giants have the potential to strengthen their depth chart behind their star LB duo

Al-Shaair is one of the best at the position for the Giants to take a look at. His nine tackles for loss and two sacks made him a formidable threat in the Tennessee Titans’ trenches.

Like both of his counterparts, Cunningham made his presence felt with 85 tackles in 2023. He earned a 69.4 player grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

All three earned seven figures last season but are up for a bump to their paycheck in 2024. Any one of the three would fit well behind Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden at linebacker.