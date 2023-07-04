Giants: Why this dynamic second-year WR is a prime breakout candidate in 2023

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have an exciting young talent in their offense that is flying under the radar entering 2023. Second-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is a prime breakout candidate entering his sophomore season, bringing a dynamic skill set to the lineup that could transform the Giants’ offense.

Wan’Dale Robinson: The New York Giants’ hidden gem entering 2023

Robinson was halfway through the best game of his young career before tragedy struck; after compiling 100 receiving yards in two-quarters of play, Robinson tore his ACL in a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions, ending his rookie season early.

The Giants selected Robinson in the second round of last year’s draft, taking him much higher than most analysts projected. Head coach Brian Daboll was confident in Robinson, prompting general manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the front office to take him early.

Injuries nagged Robinson throughout the first half of the 2022 season. In Week 1, he suffered a knee injury that kept him sidelined until Week 6. Robinson totaled three receptions for 37 yards and his first career touchdown in his return game.

Unfortunately, Robinson’s return to the lineup was short-lived. By Week 8 he had earned a spot in the starting lineup; by Week 11 his season was over. Robinson finished the season with 23 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown through six games (three starts).

Thankfully, Robinson is expected to be fully healthy and ready for the start of the 2023 regular season. Robinson will be re-entering an offensive lineup that possesses far more talent than it had just a year ago.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound receiver out of Kentucky could be a Swiss Army Knife for the Giants’ offense in 2023. Robinson has plenty of speed and a versatile skill set that will allow him to make a unique impact in New York’s offense. Robinson can align in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield as an additional rusher.

Creating explosive plays: Robinson’s potential impact on the Giants’ offense

The Giants are looking to create more explosive plays this season. As QB Daniel Jones said, creating explosive plays doesn’t necessarily mean “the bombs over the defense’s head,” but it also includes the plays where the quarterback delivers “an accurate ball that lets the guy continue, keep his speed, make a guy miss and then there’s an explosive play there.”

Robinson has the ability to both haul in those deep bombs and create explosive plays after the catch. In 2021, Robinson broke 22 tackles after the catch for Kentucky. He also totaled 16 deep catches, ranking sixth among wide receivers in his draft class (PFF).

Robinson’s growing role in the Giants’ passing attack

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL during his rookie season. If he can maintain his health while continuing to receive such a large target share, Robinson could burst onto the scene as an elite weapon in New York’s offense.