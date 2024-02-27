Giants: What a Saquon Barkley contract extension could look like

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are leaving the door open for Saquon Barkley to return this offseason. However, it seems increasingly more unlikely each day that the two sides will come to terms on an extension.

The Giants are reportedly not planning to use the franchise tag on Barkley, nor offer him the same deal that he rejected last year around this time. But still, Barkley is entering this offseason seeking a new deal as an unrestricted free agent. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger recently projected what that new contract could look like for the superstar running back.

What a new contract could look like for Giants RB Saquon Barkley:

Barkley reportedly turned down a $13 million-a-year contract prior to being tagged last offseason due to a lack of sufficient guaranteed money in the deal. The Giants are unlikely to offer him the same deal this time around, despite the NFL salary cap rising at a historic rate.

Despite having another year under his belt, Barkley is still expected to have a wide market of teams interested in his services this offseason. He is also still projected to land a rather sizeable contract.

PFF’s Spielberger projects a three-year, $36.8 million deal ($12.3 AAV) for Barkley in free agency this offseason with $20.1 million guaranteed. This deal would make Barkley the fourth-highest-paid player in the NFL at his position in annual salary, trailing behind only Christian McCaffery, Jonathan Taylor, and Alvin Kamara.

Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 while playing on a one-year contract with Big Blue. Ever since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2018, Barkley has been the face of the Giants and has been their one consistent playmaker on offense (when healthy). Even still, the Giants seem prepared to say goodbye to their star rusher this offseason as they aim to rebuild their roster following a disappointing 6-11 season.