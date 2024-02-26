Giants reportedly not expected to increase their contract offer for Saquon Barkley

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a decision to make on one of their biggest stars this offseason. RB Saquon Barkley is once again headed for free agency after playing on a revised version of the franchise tag in 2023. The two sides had talks on a contract extension last year, but ultimately were unable to come to an agreement.

After the season, general manager Joe Schoen told the media that he would be meeting with Barkley’s representatives later in the offseason at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The event kicks off this week and, while both parties are expected to begin negotiations on a new contract, the Giants are not expected to increase their offer from last season.

The Giants are not expected to increase their contract offer to Saquon Barkley

Barkley reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Giants last year worth around $13 million per season due to a lack of guaranteed money in the deal. Fast forward one year later and it seems like Barkley ultimately left some money on the table.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, the Giants are “not expected to increase the contract offer [Barkley] rejected last offseason — a deal that likely isn’t on the table anymore, anyway.”

Barkley will still have suitors in free agency, but considering New York is unwilling to offer him the same deal they had last year, it seems like the market has begun to devalue the star rusher. Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns this past season as the Giants’ primary catalyst to the minimal offensive success they found.

Slapping Barkley with the franchise tag is also an unlikely scenario this offseason. If anything, Big Blue seems more inclined to tag safety Xavier McKinney ahead of his first time on the open market.

The market value has decreased for Barkley since last offseason. According to Spotrac, he has a projected market value of only $9.9 million in average annual salary this year. While the Giants could reasonably afford to extend Barkley at this price point, it seems he will be seeking a deal more similar to the one he rejected last offseason. This could lead to a divorce between Barkley and the Giants this offseason.