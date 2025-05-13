Giants’ Week 1 offensive line prediction reveals key battle and early favorites

For years, the New York Giants‘ offensive line has been like a wobbly table—every time they fix one leg, another gives out.

Injuries, poor development, and depth concerns have derailed this group time and time again.

And now, heading into 2025, they’re once again crossing their fingers and hoping they’ve finally found stability.

But in truth, this unit may still be one rolled ankle away from unraveling again.

Left tackle remains a fragile foundation

Andrew Thomas is the cornerstone of the Giants’ offensive line—but that foundation comes with cracks.

Though one of the most talented tackles in football when healthy, Thomas played only 416 snaps in 2024 and hasn’t cleared 1,000 in three of his last four seasons.

He’s still just 26, and the Giants know how dominant he can be at full strength.

Last year, he gave up 16 pressures and four sacks across 261 pass-blocking snaps, a stat line heavily influenced by lingering injuries.

If he can stay upright, he’s a star. But the Giants have learned not to bank on that.

Left guard needs help from the guy next door

Next to Thomas is free-agent addition Jon Runyan, signed last offseason to a three-year deal and expected to anchor the left guard spot.

Runyan’s 2024 campaign was cut short in Week 14, but he played 842 snaps and allowed just two sacks and 29 pressures.

He’s steady, not spectacular, but he could benefit greatly from having Thomas beside him for most of the year.

If Thomas misses time, Runyan will be left to compensate—a situation that didn’t go well in previous seasons.

Center must take a leap in year two

John Michael Schmitz is firmly entrenched at center after being a second-round pick in 2023, but he’ll need to show more consistency.

The 26-year-old allowed 28 pressures and six sacks last year across 983 snaps, far too many for an interior anchor.

He stayed healthy, which counts for something, but his development needs to catch up to his reputation.

With a more capable quarterback under center, the Giants hope Schmitz can become the stabilizing force they envisioned when they drafted him.

Right guard battle could drag into training camp

The most uncertain position on the line is right guard, where a battle is unfolding between veteran Greg Van Roten and younger options like Evan Neal and rookie Marcus Mbow.

Van Roten is the safe bet for Week 1.

He allowed 35 pressures and seven sacks last season but played over 1,100 snaps, including reps at center.

He’s 35, but serviceable, and that may be enough if Neal continues to struggle or Mbow needs time to develop.

Unless one of the young players impresses early, expect Van Roten to win the job by default.

Right tackle could be the quiet strength

One of the more underrated moves by the Giants was retaining Jermaine Eluemunor, who will take over at right tackle.

The 30-year-old gave up just four sacks over 925 snaps last season and finished the year strong while filling in at left tackle.

Now in a contract year, he’ll have every reason to maximize his performance and secure a bigger payday in 2026.

The Giants are counting on his stability—and his ability to stay healthy in a position that’s seen constant turnover.

