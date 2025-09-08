Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson a lone bright spot in Week 1 as he begins contract year

The New York Giants’ offense was an embarrassing display in Week 1. They failed to reach the end zone despite several trips to the red zone and the goal line.

The majority of the Giants’ playmakers underperformed in Week 1 as the offensive line struggled to provide time for Russell Wilson to survey the field and spread the ball around.

However, if there is one positive to pull from the offense, slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson did make an impact, as he looks to build off a career year from a season ago.

Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson was a lone bright spot in their offense in Week 1

Robinson was the Giants’ most consistent and effective playmaker against the Commanders. He was targeted eight times in the passing attack, totaling six receptions (75% completion rate when targeted) for 55 yards and a couple of key first-downs.

Last season, Robinson had his best season, totaling career-highs with 93 receptions for 699 yards. However, his 7.5 yards per reception was a disappointing metric that highlighted his ineffectiveness as a downfield receiving option.

In Week 1, Robinson averaged 9.2 yards per reception. He was more of a threat downfield than he has been in the past.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Giants’ offense was in dire need of a spark of momentum against Washington, and Robinson came close to providing it on several occassions. But his lack of red zone targets and usage were jarring.

New York’s red zone offense sank the team and directly contributed to their loss. Scoring just six points as an offense despite two red zone trips is far from ideal.

But Robinson, who is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, is off to a strong start. He figures to be a major focal point in the Giants’ offense this season, as they hope to rebound from a disappointing season opener.