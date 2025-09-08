Giants’ Dexter Lawrence is refusing to sound any alarms despite Week 1 embarassment: ‘No need for rah rah’

New York Giants fans are, understandably, hitting the panic button after the team’s lopsided Week 1 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders.

The Giants dropped their first game by a final score of 21–6, marking their third straight season-opener loss. It was a sluggish, embarrassing performance, where neither side of the ball performed up to snuff.

However, star DT Dexter Lawrence is adamant that there is no need to panic after just one game.

Dexter Lawrence wants the Giants to stay focused despite Week 1 loss

Lawrence spoke with the media following the game and preached a message of patience and focus for his teammates.

“Don’t make it two. Simple as that. No need for rah rah – we’ve got the players, we’ve got each other, and that’s all we need,” Lawrence told the media when asked what his mentality is after a Week 1 loss (h/t SNY).

Although Lawrence feels like there is “no need for rah rah,” fans will have a difficult time agreeing with that sentiment.

The Giants have now lost three straight season openers by a combined final score of 89–12. Their lopsided Week 1 losses have fans questioning the coaching staff’s preparedness and the talent of the roster that general manager Joe Schoen has constructed.

Yet, Lawrence’s original point holds true — they cannot make it an 0-2 start. If that happens, then the alarms will sound, the seats will heat up, and the noise will become deafening.