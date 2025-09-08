Giants’ core linebacker seemingly escaped injury devastation

The New York Giants played the majority of their Week 1 matchup without starting linebacker Micah McFadden in the lineup. He went down early in the first quarter with an injury and had to be carted off the field, unable to return to the game.

The initial prognosis seemed to indicate a significant injury occurred. However, the Giants received a positive update on McFadden’s injury that indicates the fourth-year linebacker avoided a major injury.

Giants LB Micah McFadden gets positive injury update

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, McFadden’s X-ray came back negative.

“As bad as it looked for #Giants LB Micah McFadden, sources say X-rays were negative,” Garafolo posted on X. “So clearly not as bad as it could have been.”

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFadden did return to the sideline after being carted off in the game, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He had a boot on his right foot, but his presence on the sideline was an encouraging sign.

In all likelihood, McFadden will not miss significant time with this injury, and should return to the field in the coming weeks. His return will be critical for Big Blue as they hope to patch up their shotty run defense that surrendered 220 rushing yards to the Commanders on Sunday.