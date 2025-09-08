Giants’ head coach downplays shouting match with Malik Nabers in Week 1

The New York Giants’ Week 1 matchup did not go as planned. Despite a summer filled with positivity and optimism, the Giants fell flat on their face on the road against the Washington Commanders, losing by a 21–6 final score.

Despite the perceived upgrades on the offensive side of the ball, the Giants failed to reach the end zone in this contest, and superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers was hardly involved in the game plan.

Nabers let his frustration show on the sideline during the matchup. He was captured getting into a shouting match with head coach Brian Daboll, screaming expletives to himself, and hiding his head in a towel.

But both Nabers and Daboll downplayed the significance of their heated interaction during their post-game interviews.

Giants HC Brian Daboll and WR Malik Nabers explain their heated exchange

While speaking with the media after the game, Daboll chalked his and Nabers’ heated exchange up to the pairs’ shared competitive nature.

“We are two, I would say, highly competitive people,” Daboll explained. “We want to get him the ball. That’s all it is. It’s two competitive people understanding that where we are at right now, or offensively, is not where we want to be.”

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Nabers explained that he felt the Giants lacked energy on the sidelines, and his animated conversation was an effort to spark something for the squad.

“I mean, I said I was going to speak up, when it was time for me to speak up, but just trying to get guys going, trying to get everything going,” Nabers explained. “I felt like we were lacking out there. The energy wasn’t right.

“So, I took it upon myself to try to boost people up. It’s two competitive people going at it. He wants to win; I want to win. I feel like that’s the reason he got me over here is because of how me and him are just alike. So, it was two people just going at it, we trying to get the same outcome.”

Hearing that the energy on the sideline was lacking is a bit of a sounding alarm for some Giants fans. It’s only the first game of the season and the offense’s top player is frustrated by a lack of excitement? Not a great sign.

Nabers had a performance to forget in Week 1

Nabers finished the game with just five receptions for 71 yards on 12 targets. His longest reception was a 25-yard grab on the right sideline early in the game.

The Giants tried to find ways to scheme Nabers open, aligning him outside, in the slot, and constantly moving him in pre-snap motion. But their efforts were unsuccessful as the Commanders’ defense constantly double-teamed Nabers and left him little breathing room downfield.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

New York will not find success on offense this season if they are unable to get the ball into the hands of their best playmaker.

Heading into Week 2, it doesn’t matter much what was exchanged between Daboll and Nabers on the sideline — all that matters is the results. And those results were not nearly good enough in Week 1.

Getting Nabers the ball early and often will need to be a top priority for the Giants’ offensive coaching staff as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys next weekend.