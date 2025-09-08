The Giants threw $12 million down the drain on depth offensive tackle

The New York Giants entered the 2025 season hoping to put their offensive line nightmares behind them. Instead, old demons resurfaced immediately.

Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders exposed glaring issues, with James Hudson’s performance standing out for all the wrong reasons.

The contract gamble that never made sense

The Giants signed Hudson to a two-year, $12 million deal, an eyebrow-raising investment for a proven backup swing tackle.

His contract carries a $4 million cap hit this season, with potential $2.3 million in dead money if cut in 2026.

If they ride out the deal, Hudson’s cap hit balloons to $7.8 million next year — an enormous price for mediocrity.

New York hoped Hudson’s physicality and nasty streak would fortify depth, but Sunday’s film offered little evidence of those traits.

Against Washington, Hudson gave up a team-high six pressures, further highlighting just how overextended the Giants are on this signing.

Poor protection sinks the offense again

The Commanders’ front feasted on the Giants’ offensive line, registering consistent pressure and collapsing pockets before plays could develop.

Hudson wasn’t alone in struggling, but his performance underscored the lack of reliable pass-blocking options beyond the starters.

Run blocking didn’t offer relief either, as Hudson looked sluggish at the point of attack and inconsistent sealing his assignments.

For a player sold as tough and physical, his tape suggested more hesitation than dominance, a concerning trend for the Giants.

New York’s front office banked on grit, but in Week 1, grit didn’t outweigh clear technical and athletic shortcomings.

Resource allocation questions grow louder

Hudson isn’t the only questionable financial decision looming over this roster, but he may become the symbol of waste.

The Giants have long avoided heavy investment in developing young linemen, instead patching holes with costly veterans of dubious value.

Darius Slayton’s three-year, $36 million extension stands as another questionable use of resources, particularly after his Week 1 no-show.

Targeted just once in the passing game, Slayton’s contract looks like a reach for a player often inconsistent in production.

Pairing that with Hudson’s deal paints a troubling picture of management still unable to maximize resources where they’re needed most.

A franchise stuck in the same cycle

Year after year, the Giants talk about building from the trenches, yet the same story unfolds each September.

Quarterbacks are rushed, running lanes vanish, and investments like Hudson’s serve as reminders of poor long-term roster planning.

It feels like watching a homeowner constantly patching a leaky roof instead of finally fixing the foundation underneath.

Until New York treats the offensive line with sustained, thoughtful investment, they’ll continue living the same nightmare every Sunday.

The Giants didn’t just lose to Washington; they also lost faith in a lineman signed to bring stability, not chaos.