Giants waive injured former undrafted defensive lineman

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the final preseason game approaches, the New York Giants are making minor adjustments to their roster, particularly on the defensive line, in preparation for their upcoming match against the New York Jets next Saturday.

Giants are Starting to Thin Things Out

Among the notable developments, undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman has emerged as a likely roster lock following a strong performance against the Houston Texans. Chatman’s solid game has positioned him as a potential starter alongside Dexter Lawrence for the regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Challenges and Releases

However, the team has had to make some tough decisions, including releasing former undrafted defensive lineman Ryder Anderson.

Anderson, who had been receiving some first-team reps this summer, sustained a hamstring injury last weekend that significantly impacted his standing with the team. Despite participating in 32 snaps this preseason, where he recorded a pressure and a missed tackle, Anderson’s overall contribution has been modest, with only 152 total defensive snaps in his career, yielding five pressures and three tackles with four stops.

Anderson’s Future Prospects

While he was the odd man out this time, Anderson has the opportunity to fight his way back into contention on the practice squad. Additionally, there remains the possibility that another team could recognize his potential and offer him a roster spot.

Competition for Defensive Line Snaps

Aside from Chatman, the Giants also have Jordon Riley and Rakeem Nunez-Roches vying for playing time. This competition highlights the depth and talent within the Giants’ defensive line, making roster decisions particularly challenging as the team prepares for the regular season.