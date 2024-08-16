Giants waive backup tight end to make room for new fullback Jakob Johnson

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have made a few roster moves over the past few days to add depth to the roster. On Friday morning, they announced the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson. Johnson has worked with offensive line coordinator Carmen Bricillo over the past two seasons and will now follow him to New York.

Jakob Johnson’s New Role with the Giants

Bricillo has used fullbacks in the past to support the run game, so Johnson could play an interesting role for the Giants, not to mention a backup tight end and core special teams player. His value is evident, and the Giants can lean on him to pick up some preseason snaps to keep the majority of their depth and starters healthy.

Tight End Adjustments: Release of Tyree Jackson

However, the corresponding move was releasing tight end Tyree Jackson, who has received six targets in his career for 22 yards and a touchdown. In the first preseason game, the 6-foot-7, 249-pound transitioned quarterback gained 34 yards. For the most part, Jackson is a career backup but has great size. His latest injury put him out of contention to make the roster, especially with Big Blue drafting Theo Johnson out of Penn State in the fourth round this year.

Defensive Backs: Strategic Releases and Signings

At this point, the Giants need healthy contributors who will compete, which is why they also released veteran defensive back Jalen Mills this week, signing Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland to support the unit. The changes aim to reinforce the team’s defensive capabilities and maintain a robust roster as the season approaches.