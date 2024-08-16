Giants sign former Raiders fullback as depth piece

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been actively adding pieces to their roster puzzle over the past few days, signing two new safeties and landing former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson on Friday morning, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

New York Giants Strategically Bolster Roster

The Giants have slowly picked up former Las Vegas players, with their new connection being offensive line coordinator Carmen Bricillo. Johnson has the capacity to support special teams and offer a bit of depth at tight end, strengthening a unit that has been banged up lately.

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Role of Fullbacks in the Giants’ Strategy

The Giants don’t normally utilize fullbacks anymore, with tight end Daniel Bellinger filling that role last year when required. The former undrafted player out of Tennessee in 2019 spent the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Raiders. Last season, he played 139 snaps on special teams, picking up four tackles.

Jakob Johnson’s Versatility and Role

The Giants may be looking to add more special teams support, and Johnson has substantial experience in that regard. The 29-year-old has a solid frame and can contribute in multiple ways, but most importantly, he’s a body that will likely take up preseason snaps, allowing the Giants to keep their depth and starting players healthy for the regular season opener on September 8.