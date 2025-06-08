Giants’ veteran wideout could have career-best season with new quarterback

Giants WR Darius Slayton has been the consummate professional throughout his career in New York.

Over the last six years, Slayton has been through each of the team’s ups and downs, but has never once complained. His patience for a brighter future is set to be rewarded.

The Giants are pairing Slayton with an upgrade at quarterback

Slayton signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Giants this offseason despite all signs pointing to a split between the two parties entering free agency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The surprising decision from Slayton to re-sign was then accompanied by a major upgrade at quarterback.

The Giants signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to a one year deal this offseason, giving them stability and experience at quarterback that they never had during Slayton’s first six seasons in the league.

The addition of Wilson should have a profound effect on several of the Giants’ offensive weapons, including Slayton, who could be in store for a career year.

Russell Wilson’s deep passing ability could lead to Slayton’s breakout

Wilson is among the best deep ball passers in the NFL. In 2024, he threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield, completing 27 (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in only 11 starts. This earned him a 97.3 PFF Deep-Passing Grade, which ranked first in the league.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his career, arguably the biggest strength in Slayton’s skill set has been his deep receiving ability. He is fast and adept at tracking moon balls downfield — Wilson’s specialty.

The best season of Slayton’s career came in 2023 when he totaled 770 yards and four touchdowns despite the Giants’ overturn at quarterback. When Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending knee injury, it was the presence of Tyrod Taylor in the lineup that sparked Slayton’s production.

Taylor is an aggressive quarterback who took far more deep shots than Jones. Slayton was the beneficiary, hauling in several long balls, including deep touchdowns against the Rams and the Eagles near the end of the season.

Wilson should be able to replicate that aggression this season. With Wilson under center, Slayton is primed for a far more explosive 2025 campaign.