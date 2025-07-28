Giants’ veteran wideout could be on his way to a late breakout thanks to his new quarterback

Since 2019, Darius Slayton has been a constant fixture in the New York Giants’ offense. This offseason, the Giants rewarded him with a three-year $36 million extension.

Throughout his career, Slayton has been a reliable option in the Giants’ passing attack; however, with a career high of only 770 receiving yards, he has never fully broken out into a top playmaker. But that breakout could finally happen in year seven of his career.

Russell Wilson will upgrade the Giants’ deep passing attack

In addition to extending Slayton this offseason, the Giants overhauled the quarterback room. They upgraded by signing veteran Russell Wilson in free agency, giving their offense a reliable and experienced veteran passer.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wilson will serve as a major upgrade to the Giants’ offense in one key area. His deep-passing accuracy will reintroduce an element to the Giants’ offense that has been absent since the departure of Eli Manning.

Last season, Wilson was the highest graded passer on 20+ yard attempts according to PFF. He completed 27 of 50 deep attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

Darius Slayton could put up big numbers in 2025

Having Wilson under center should spark something for Slayton. The veteran wide receiver possesses speed and initially entered the league with the label of being a deep threat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout his career, he has flashed his potential as a deep receiving playmaker, but inconsistent quarterback play has held him back from reaching his potential.

Now, with Wilson throwing him the ball in 2025, Slayton could finally see an adequate number of targets deep downfield.