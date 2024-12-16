Giants’ veteran running back frustrated with diminished role

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants signed veteran running back Devin Singletary this offseason in the wake of Saquon Barkley’s departure. Singletary was the projected starter entering the season and was expected to be the team’s new lead back. But nobody expected the immediate impact that would be made by rookie rusher Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants turned to Tracy as their starting running back after Singletary missed a game due to an injury in the first month of the season and haven’t looked back. Singletary spoke about playing second fiddle to the rookie recently, however, expressing frustration with his role.

Devin Singletary expressed frustration with his role in the Giants’ offense

Singletary got off to a hot start this season, averaging 65 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks with two touchdowns. He had double-digit carries in each of the first four games of the season but has not had a game of such since then. His total touches have plummeted in recent weeks. He received just two carries in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints and reacted to that with frustration:

“It’s really tough,” Singletary said via The New York Post. “I don’t know any backs getting two or three carries going crazy.”

While speaking with Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, Singletary said he was “surprised” by the lack of usage he has received since returning from the injury that caused him to miss two games earlier this season.

The Giants could deploy a running-back-by-committee approach to the offense, however, they have elected to go with Tracy as the workhorse back instead. Singletary would love to see a dual-rusher offense but that’s out of his control:

“[A two-back system] definitely can work,” Singletary said. “I don’t call the plays, I don’t make that decision.”

Singletary has just 41 carries in the last eight games. Tracy, meanwhile, has 44 carries in the last four games. The rookie is the clear lead back in the Giants’ offense with Singletary struggling to play his part in a committee. Singletary bounced back, though, in Week 15, taking eight carries for 25 yards and one touchdown — his first score since Week 11.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been hard to take off the field

While it’s easy to empathize with Singletary as he has his role stripped down, it’s also hard to argue against the Giants’ reliance on Tracy. The fifth-round rookie has been special, totaling 695 rushing yards on 151 carries (4.60 average) this season. He’s also added an additional 220 receiving yards on 30 receptions.

Tracy has eclipsed the 100-yard threshold in three games this season. He has been a dynamic tackle-breaker and looked like one of the best rookie running backs in the NFL this season. While it could be argued that Singletary deserves a more substantial role playing alongside Tracy, it would be hard to advocate for cutting back the rookie’s workload.