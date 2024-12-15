Giants: Good news and bad news from 35-14 loss to the Ravens

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Make that nine losses in a row for the New York Giants. Their 2024-25 season continued to spiral out of control on Sunday afternoon with a blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens handed the G-Men their eighth loss at home this season, running up the score to a 35–14 finish in favor of the visitors.

The Giants are down to their fourth-string quarterback

The Giants opened the season with Daniel Jones under center. After making the controversial decision to move on from Jones, they turned to Tommy DeVito. Injuries forced them to turn to Drew Lock. Then back to DeVito. And today, another injury forced them to turn to their fourth quarterback of the season, Tim Boyle.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a halfway-decent first half from DeVito, a concussion ruled him out for the second half. Boyle stood in and threw 12-24 for 123 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Giants’ quarterback problems continue.

New York’s defense was no match for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense

Lamar Jackson looked like the league’s MVP against New York. He racked up five passing touchdowns along with 250 yards passing on 21-25 passing with an additional 65 yards rushing. Rashod Bateman led the Ravens with 80 receiving yards as he scored two touchdowns on only three receptions. Justice Hill, Mark Andrews, and Devontez Walker all scored one touchdown a piece.

Malik Nabers made some big plays

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers turned in another solid performance against Baltimore despite the G-Men subbing in their fourth-string quarterback. He finished the contest with 10 receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. In addition to his receiving yardage, Nabers moved the sticks several times by way of drawing pass-interference penalties. His dangerous route running posed a threat to Baltimore’s defensive backs all game long, placing them in difficult situations and forcing illegal contact. It’s a lost season but the Giants’ premier rookie provides a bright spot for the future.

The Giants are moving up the draft order

With this Week 15 loss, the Giants fall to 2-12 on the season. As things stand, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is subject to change, however, as the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders play a crucial game on Monday night that will determine who is still picking at the top of the draft to end the weekend. Regardless, this Giants team has a legitimate shot at picking first overall in April.

Looking ahead to the Giants’ next game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Giants will be back on the road in Week 16, traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Atlanta is a playoff-hopeful team in the NFC South with a 6-7 record on the season. However, they have lost four games in a row entering Week 15, so they could be beatable for the Giants, despite how bad New York has been.