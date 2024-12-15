Giants ‘have a thing’ for star Miami quarterback prospect

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

NFL Draft season is officially approaching and the New York Giants will be the talk of the town in April. They are currently barrelling toward the first-overall pick with no quarterbacks on the roster under contract in 2025. The Giants will be on the search for their next franchise quarterback and one insider thinks they have already identified their guy.

Insider says the Giants “have a thing” for Miami QB Cam Ward

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of “The McShay Show,” NFL Draft insider Todd McShay projected Miami quarterback Cam Ward to the Giants with the No. 1 overall pick in his mock draft. While explaining his reasoning for predicting Ward over the class’s other top quarterback prospects, McShay said that he has heard the Giants “have a thing” for the Miami gunslinger:

“There seems to be a sentiment among people I’ve talked to that the Giants have a thing for Cam Ward,” McShay stated. “Is Cam Ward worth the No. 1 overall pick or the No. 2? I like him a lot. I think he’s got a lot of potential. But I…”

McShay connects Ward to the Giants and projects they will take him in the draft despite his personal evaluation of the player not meeting the top draft stock that Ward possesses. However, considering his well-documented connections, McShay revealing he has heard of the Giants’ interest in Ward being strong is notable.

Ward could be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback

Despite McShay’s personal reservations about Ward’s draft stock, the Miami signal-caller is considered a top prospect in the upcoming draft class. He was dominant this season for Miami, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record this season while throwing for 4,123 yards and a nation-leading 36 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. His spectacular season had Ward named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Ward has flown up draft boards this year after transferring from Washington State. He initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft but opted to return to the collegiate level for one more year and make the move to Miami. This decision to bet on himself did wonders for Ward as he went from a mid-round projection to a potential top-10 pick.

The Giants need a quarterback with poise under pressure, a strong arm, and the ability to generate explosive plays. Ward possesses all of those traits and then some. He could be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback if they luck into drafting him early in 2025.