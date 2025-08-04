Giants’ veteran running back fighting not to be forgotten in new-look offense

The New York Giants revamped their backfield in the last two offseasons following the departure of Saquon Barkley.

Last offseason, they signed veteran RB Devin Singletary in free agency, with the expectation that he would be their lead back. However, 2024 fifth-round draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. ultimately stole that role during his rookie season.

Singletary has been overshadowed by the presence of Tracy and the addition of Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of this year’s draft. But that has not stopped the veteran from turning in a solid summer of training camp practices.

Devin Singletary has impressed Brian Daboll

Tracy and Skattebo have grabbed the headlines this summer and won over the hearts of fans. They are young, explosive, and exciting talents who have ultimately stolen the spotlight from Singletary.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite this, Singletary has found ways to stand out during the summer, mixing in with the first-team and splitting carries in the Giants’ new backfield committee.

Head coach Brian Daboll offered praise for Singletary on Monday, saying the 27-year-old has had a strong summer.

“Motor’s been in my offense for a long time, so he’s a vet that’s having a really good camp,” Daboll said of Singletary, per Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated.

Singletary should find a role in the Giants’ backfield

There was chatter entering training camp that Singletary could be on the roster bubble as the Giants plan to make room for their younger talents. However, the veteran has so far proven to be a valuable member of Big Blue’s backfield.

With Skattebo now dealing with a hamstring injury, Singletary’s value has increased. While the Giants could save $1.5 million by releasing Singletary, that amount likely wouldn’t provide them with more value than Singletary could bring to the offense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Last season, Singletary averaged 29.1 rushing yards per game. In the first four games of the season, when he was still the starter, though, he averaged 55.3 rushing yards per game, proving he is capable of being a lead back.

Singletary provides the Giants’ offense with stable and experienced rushing. He could be a valuable depth piece and quality contributor to the Giants’ backfield this season.