Giants’ 1st round bust gets glowing review from Brian Daboll

The New York Giants are giving Evan Neal one last chance to prove he can be a valuable NFL lineman.

The former first-round pick is shifting inside to guard after three disappointing seasons at right tackle with constant struggles.

Neal’s 2024 campaign was defined by uneven play, allowing 17 pressures and two sacks across 459 offensive snaps.

He showed flashes as a run blocker but repeatedly faltered in pass protection, a problem that stunted his development.

The Giants finally decided to pull the plug on his tackle experiment, sliding him inside to better utilize his frame.

Opportunity opens during training camp

Greg Van Roten’s brief absence from training camp provided Neal with critical first-team reps at his new position.

This move allowed coaches to gauge not only his on-field performance but also his ability to adjust mentally.

Early indications suggest the transition could pay off, with coaches noting improvement and a willingness to embrace the change.

Head coach Brian Daboll praised Neal’s commitment to adapting his game and seizing the opportunity presented this summer.

“Evan has embraced it, he’s been a true pro about it, spends extra time with the line coaches, does extra work,” Daboll said.

“So he’s really put a lot of time and effort and energy into it.”

Why the move to guard could work

Moving Neal to guard reduces the exposure to speed rushers that tormented him along the edge at right tackle.

His 6-foot-7, 350-pound frame can now focus on anchoring against interior defenders and opening lanes for the run game.

The shift also simplifies his assignments, potentially allowing Neal to regain confidence and unlock the power scouts once loved.

For the Giants, this experiment is a low-risk, high-reward move with their offensive line depth already stretched thin.

If Neal develops into even an average guard, it could solidify a weak spot that plagued the team in 2024.

Giants need Neal to take the next step

New York’s offensive line has been a revolving door for years, undermining both the run game and quarterback protection.

Neal’s success could stabilize the right side of the line and offer Russell Wilson much-needed breathing room this season.

It’s a pivotal year for Neal, who faces the dual challenge of mastering a new position while fighting for his career.

The Giants are showing patience, but they also understand this is likely his final opportunity to prove he belongs.

With first-team reps and a new role tailored to his strengths, Neal’s journey now hinges on consistency and execution.