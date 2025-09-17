Giants’ veteran offensive lineman proving his worth in contract year

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the team’s Kryptonite for the better part of the last decade.

Despite pouring money and assets into the unit over the last several offseasons, the Giants have been unable to fix their offensive line.

However, one free agency addition has been a valuable signing and is further proving his value to the team amidst a contract year.

Jermaine Eluemunor was a crucial signing last offseason

The Giants signed Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason to be their starting right tackle. He stepped in as an immediate upgrade at right tackle.

But as the season wore on, injuries piled up on New York’s offensive line, forcing the Giants to flip Eluemunor to left tackle. He took on the challenge and handled it well, though his quality of play did see a slight drop off.

Now, Eluemunor is back at right tackle, where he is most comfortable, and has easily been the Giants’ best and most reliable offensive lineman through the first two weeks of the season.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eluemunor has been the Giants’ best offensive lineman this season

Eluemunor has earned a 59.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade so far this season with an impressive 70.6 pass-blocking grade. On 97 pass-blocking reps, he has surrendered just two pressures, two hurries, and zero sacks.

His 98.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating ranks seventh among all offensive tackles in the NFL, per PFF.

Eluemunor has been far and away the Giants’ best offensive lineman this season. But after signing a two-year deal with Big Blue last spring, he is playing out the final year of his contract, set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Considering how well he has played for New York, Eluemunor has proven his worth and raised his value — not only to the Giants, but to offensive lineman-needy teams around the league who will consider targeting him in free agency.