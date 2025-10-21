Giants’ veteran offensive lineman has earned a big extension

It’s been a long time since the New York Giants could feel confident about their offensive line. A decade, maybe longer. But this season, something feels different. The trenches — once a revolving door of failed experiments — are finally becoming a strength.

At the center of that transformation is right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, one of the most underrated players on the entire roster.

From journeyman to cornerstone

Eluemunor’s path to stability wasn’t linear. Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round back in 2017, he bounced through multiple organizations — first Baltimore, then New England — before finding himself in Las Vegas. With the Raiders, his career began to stabilize, and he earned a reputation as a consistent, hard-nosed blocker.

The Giants took notice. They signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal that included $6.75 million guaranteed, betting that his late-career breakout was real. That bet has paid off handsomely.

Quiet excellence in the trenches

Through seven games, Eluemunor has allowed just eight total pressures — a remarkable stat considering the competition he’s faced. Against the Denver Broncos’ elite pass rush last Sunday, he posted a perfect 100% pass-blocking win rate, matching left tackle Andrew Thomas. Together, they formed a wall that gave rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart the comfort every young passer dreams about.

Penalties have popped up occasionally, but overall, Eluemunor’s been a technician — controlled, powerful, and reliable. The 30-year-old has turned what was once the Giants’ biggest weakness into a steady source of confidence.

In a way, he’s the type of player offensive linemen rarely get credit for being: invisible in the best way. You don’t notice him much during a game because he’s simply doing his job — and doing it well.

A decision looming for the Giants’ front office

Eluemunor will be a free agent after the season, and while he’s likely to test the market, the Giants can’t afford to let him walk. Reliable offensive linemen don’t grow on trees, and with Andrew Thomas anchoring the left side, keeping continuity on the right feels like the smart move.

A three-year, $45 million contract seems like fair value — $15 million annually for a player performing at a top-tier level without the name-brand recognition. Built-in flexibility after the second season could protect the team if age or injuries begin to take their toll.

The Giants have spent years searching for stability up front, and they may have finally found it. Jermaine Eluemunor isn’t just holding down the right side — he’s redefining what “solid” looks like for a franchise that’s forgotten the feeling.