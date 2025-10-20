Giants’ defensive coordinator could be on his final straw

The New York Giants didn’t just lose a game on Sunday — they lost control of the locker room.

After surrendering 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Denver Broncos, the Giants’ defense walked off the field looking stunned and fractured. Among the most vocal was star pass rusher Brian Burns, who was overheard venting about the team’s decision to drop eight defenders into coverage on one of Denver’s final drives — a conservative call that gave the Broncos the field position they needed to steal a win.

For a defense built on aggression and pressure, it felt like betrayal.

Brian Burns is PISSED after that loss and rightfully so.



Can't have coaches that simply don't know how to position the team to win and kickers who shouldn't be in the NFL. https://t.co/MqR44tpQ4T — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 20, 2025

Growing tension around Shane Bowen’s playcalling

The frustration isn’t new. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, there’s a growing divide within the locker room about defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s direction. “I don’t know if it’s reached the point of no return with players,” Duggan wrote, “but there have been signs pointing in that direction.”

That sentiment has been simmering for weeks. Players have voiced concern privately about the lack of identity on defense — a unit that should be priding itself on physicality and blitz-heavy schemes has looked hesitant and reactive in critical moments.

The decision to drop into soft coverage late in the game, rather than bringing heat on Bo Nix, was just the latest example. It wasn’t just the outcome that stung — it was how preventable it felt.

For someone like Burns, whose entire game is built around attacking, being asked to sit back and watch a quarterback pick apart the defense felt like watching a fire slowly burn while holding the extinguisher.

The breaking point for a defense on edge

It’s not hard to see why the frustration is reaching a boiling point. The Giants are battered by injuries, particularly in the secondary, and their schedule is about to turn into a gauntlet. They face the Eagles, 49ers, Bears, and Packers in consecutive weeks — four teams that can exploit exactly the kind of defensive lapses that doomed them in Denver.

Bowen’s conservative tendencies might have been born out of necessity, but the results have been disastrous. The Giants rank near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency and have repeatedly folded in high-leverage moments.

Players can stomach losses when the fight feels even. What’s harder to accept is watching opportunity slip away because of indecision — and that’s where the tension lies now.

The clock is ticking on Bowen’s future

At 2–5, the Giants are running out of time to salvage their season, and Bowen’s leash might be even shorter. If the defense unravels again, another collapse could seal his fate before the team even boards the flight home.

For all the frustration and finger-pointing, one truth remains: the Giants’ defense has too much talent to look this lost. Burns’ outburst wasn’t just emotion — it was a reflection of a team that knows it’s better than this but no longer trusts the person calling the plays to prove it.