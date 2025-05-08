Giants’ ‘versatile’ new offensive lineman could make starts as a rookie

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made one of the biggest steals in the fifth round of the NFL Draft when they landed former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow. They selected him with the 154th pick in the draft, despite Mbow having top-100 projections.

Mbow is joining a competitive group of offensive linemen with Big Blue. However, he has one key trait that helps him stand out and could earn him a spot in the lineup as early as his rookie season.

Giants will value Marcus Mbow’s flexibility

Mbow was viewed as one of the best guards in the 2025 NFL Draft class, despite primarily playing offensive tackle during his collegiate career. His shorter height (6-foot-2) and arms (32 inches) make him more suitable for the guard spot at the next level.

However, his experience playing both positions is valuable. That flexibility could get Mbow on the field as early as his rookie season.

The Giants value that positional flexibility. General manager Joe Schoen highlighted that aspect of Mbow’s game during his post-draft press conference:

“Really athletic player, has some position flexibility from tackle to guard,” Schoen said about Mbow. “We think he can play both.”

Mbow knows that his versatility is a crucial skill. He told the media that, not only has he been working at playing both right guard and right tackle, but the other three positions on the offensive line as well:

“I feel like I’ll be able to succeed at all five positions,” Mbow told the media after being drafted (h/t Giants.com). “Been working them all, and they all feel pretty good, so I’m excited to see where they want me.”

In all likelihood, the Giants will want Mbow at either right guard or right tackle. Their thin depth at those two positions could give him a chance to start games as a rookie.

Could Mbow start games as a rookie?

Jermaine Eluemunor is projected to return as the Giants’ starting right tackle this season. Inside at right guard, however, a competition is brewing.

Veteran Greg Van Roten held the position last season and started every game for the Giants. But he will compete against former top-10 pick Evan Neal as he makes his transition from right tackle to guard this offseason. Mbow will also be cross-training, competing with Neal both for the depth chart’s backup right tackle position and for the right guard spot.

Realistically, all it will take is one injury on the right side of the offensive line for Mbow to find himself in the lineup. Or, if one of the Giants’ starters is struggling, Mbow could be the first player the coaching staff turns to as a replacement.