Giants V Jets Joint Practice Takeaways: Secondary gets cooked, offense settles

The New York Giants faced off against the New York Jets in joint practices on Wednesday afternoon. The goal was to simulate live action while protecting players’ health and testing different scenarios to address weaknesses and reinforce strengths.

Giants’ Malik Nabers vs. Jets’ Sauce Gardner: A Highlighted Matchup

The big story centered on Malik Nabers and Sauce Gardner, two young players in a competitive battle. Although the two didn’t see much action against each other on Wednesday, the Giants’ secondary certainly got plenty of work against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ potent offense, which is projected to be one of the best in football.

Giants’ Secondary Struggles Against Jets Offense

Unfortunately, the Giants struggled to keep up with Gang Green, who frequently targeted cornerback Nick McCloud and capitalized on Deonte Banks’ inexperience. McCloud, who played 312 snaps last year and allowed 152 yards in coverage, is competing for the CB2 job but hasn’t made a strong enough impression to secure it. With third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott still dealing with an injury, the Giants may need to explore the waiver wire and free agency for reinforcements.

The Jets boast a strong defensive back unit, so the Giants could consider dipping into their talent pool, similar to how they acquired Jason Pinnock at the strong safety position when the Jets cut him two years ago. Joint practices offer the Giants an in-depth look at some fringe roster players, presenting opportunities to snag solid talent.

Free Agency Options: Strengthening the Secondary

Free agency remains an option for the Giants as they consider bolstering their secondary. They may look into bringing back veteran Adoree’ Jackson, who has been waiting for a chance to rebound this offseason. Another possibility is Ahkello Witherspoon, formerly of the Rams, who could provide valuable experience.

Offensive Strategy: A Conservative Approach

On the offensive side, the Giants focused primarily on underneath concepts and crossing routes, rarely testing the deep field. Quarterback Daniel Jones was mostly accurate in the session but struggled to connect with Malik Nabers.

While it’s encouraging that Jones found success on shallow routes, the Giants largely simplified the offense, making things easier for him. This approach comes after a challenging Week 2 preseason performance against the Houston Texans, as the Giants aim to rebuild Jones’ confidence by giving him easy opportunities to succeed.

Holding Their Own Against a Super Bowl Contender

Despite being a young team with plenty of weaknesses, the Giants held their own against a Super Bowl contender like the Jets. While the differences in talent were noticeable, the Giants’ ability to stay competitive is a positive sign as they continue to develop and improve.