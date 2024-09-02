Giants’ underrated slot receiver ready to bring the ‘fire’ in the 2024 season

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants will try to work with a new look to their offense this season, as Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, two veterans who played with the G-men for several years, are now out of the picture going forward.

Wan’Dale Robinson could be in for a big 2024 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Their departures open up room for young wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to expand into a much more significant role going forward. The Giants have raved about Robinson’s work ethic and talents on the field, including fellow young wideout Jalin Hyatt, who spoke highly about his teammate.

“He brings that fire to the receiver room that we need since Shep left,” Hyatt said about Robinson via the New York Post.

Shepard was the main veteran presence in a young wide receiver room for the Giants over the years. Now, Robinson is one of the more experienced players in a group that includes Hyatt, who is in only his second season, and rookie standout Malik Nabers.

Robinson could help solve a lot of the Giants’ offensive issues

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson has been a promising player since entering the league two seasons ago, but an ACL tear shortened his rookie season before it could really take off. Last season, he returned from the injury in the early part of last year, and though it took a few more weeks for him to get truly involved, he managed 60 receptions for 525 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Giants were one of the worst offensive teams in the league last season, ranking toward the bottom in first downs and yards per catch. With a bigger role, Robinson could help solve both of those problems, as his agility allows him to get big gains off of short catches despite his small 5-8 frame.

The Giants aren’t expected to be an explosive scoring team this season with a mostly young and inexperienced group of receivers. However, the opportunities given to them allow for guys like Robinson to endure a breakout campaign this season and potentially become long-term answers as the team rebuilds their offense without Barkley and Shepard.