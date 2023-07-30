Giants: Underrated safety could steal starting job

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a void to fill on the back end of their defense following the departure of veteran safety Julian Love in free agency. The Giants need to establish a new starting safety opposite Xavier McKinney. Through four days of training camp, Jason Pinnock, an underrated third-year pro, looks like the man to steal the starting job.

Jason Pinnock looks like the leading man for the starting safety role

Pinnock was claimed off waivers by the Giants last August after being released by the New York Jets. He went on to appear in 14 games for Big Blue, making five starts and totaling 41 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Despite primarily playing a rotational, backup role in 2022, New York is hopeful that Pinnock can take a big step forward and ascend into a starting role in 2023. He has been making plays throughout the first four days of camp, filling a role similar to the one Love left behind.

Jason Pinnock with the ultimate practice highlight at Giants training camp:

Pinnock capped off Sunday’s practice with a jaw-dropping interception in the back of the end zone. Watch below as Pinnock rises through the air, channels his inner OBJ, and picks the pass off with one hand during red zone drills:

This is the nastiest practice rep interception I’ve ever seen. This needs to go viral.



Insane play form Jason Pinnock. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/QVzmbaeu9j — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) July 30, 2023

Who else is competing for the safety job?

Pinnock will need to fend off the likes of Dane Belton and Bobby McCain for the starting safety job. Belton, a second-year defensive back out of Iowa, has a good chance of winning the starting job after totaling 31 combined tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. But the buzz surrounding Pinnock far surpasses the buzz surrounding either Belton or McCain so far at training camp.

McCain, a 29-year-old veteran defensive back, will likely be a rotational player in the Giants’ secondary. He has the skills to play both safety and slot cornerback, another position battle brewing at Giants camp. Pinnock is the leading man to start opposite of McKinney at safety and if he continues to play at this level he should see the first crack at the starting lineup this preseason.