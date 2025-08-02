Giants’ underrated new pass rusher has been showing his strength at camp

The New York Giants made an underrated addition to their pass-rush this offseason, signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston.

Golston is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he totaled a career-high 6.5 sacks. Yet, the Giants only signed him for $6 million per season to compete as a rotational pass rusher.

So far during training camp, Golston is demonstrating his value as a high-level depth piece on the Giants’ defensive line.

Chauncey Golston has been productive at Giants training camp

The Giants’ pass rush has been getting the better of the offensive line this summer. Their star talents, such as Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter, have been constantly grabbing the headlines.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

But the team’s pass-rushing talent doesn’t start and end with those four rushers. Golston has held his own as well at camp and turned in another solid practice on Friday.

“Chauncey Golston continues to show his length and strength in 1-on-1’s, leaning in with one arm to control the offensive linemen by getting his hand on the middle of their chest,” Schmeelk wrote in the team’s official practice report.

Golston also had a would-be sack later on in practice during team drills. He has been an effective and productive pass rusher when on the field throughout camp.

Golston is providing key depth to the defensive line

Last season, depth on the defensive line became a glaring issue for the Giants as they dealt with injuries. Thibodeaux played in only 12 games, Azeez Ojulari suffered a season-ending injury, Lawrence suffered a season-ending injury, and Brian Burns played through injuries.

Having a backup pass-rusher of Golston’s caliber would have been beneficial for Big Blue last season. But now that he is here in 2025, the Giants can feel comfortable with their next-man-up.