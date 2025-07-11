Giants’ underrated new pass-rusher could play a crucial role this season

The New York Giants’ defensive line is viewed as one of the best in the NFL entering the 2025 season. With top-shelf talents such as DT Dexter Lawrence and EDGEs Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter, the potential is there for Big Blue to lead the league in sacks this season.

However, every great position group in this league is largely defined by its depth. The Giants understand that, which is why general manager Joe Schoen made the wise decision to add depth behind Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter through free agency this offseason.

The Giants added depth with Chauncey Golston signing this offseason

The Giants signed former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Chauncey Golston this offseason to a three-year, $18 million contract, providing the defensive line with necessary depth on the edge.

Golston is coming off the best season of his career, in which he totaled career-highs with 56 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Golston has primarily been a rotational depth piece throughout his career, never starting more than three games in a single season entering 2024. But last season, he was featured in a prominent role, making 13 starts and playing 72% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.

This increase in playing time propelled Golston to a career year. The Giants, however, signed him to a bargain contract, relative to his potential at 27 years old.

Depth is critical on the defensive line

Golston will return to playing a rotational role this season with the Giants. Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter will all command their fair share of snaps on the edge.

However, the addition of Golston is critical because he has the ability to provide depth at more than one position.

Although he is primarily an edge rusher, the Iowa product stands in at 6-foot-5, 268 pounds. He has the necessary depth to move to the interior and rotate on the inside.

The Giants suffered several injuries on the defensive line last season, both on the edge and on the interior. Golston gives them insurance at both alignments as an ascending rotational rusher with versatile alignment capabilities.