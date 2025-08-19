Giants’ underrated fourth-year linebacker is playing his way into a lucrative extension

The New York Giants have a rising star in the middle of their defense. Fourth-year linebacker Micah McFadden has elevated his game in every season of his career.

Now, entering the final year of his rookie contract, he could be playing his way into a lucrative extension.

Micah McFadden could play his way into a big payday

McFadden started his career with the Giants as a fifth-round pick out of Indiana. Overlooked in the draft process, McFadden was determined to prove his worth as a rookie.

He quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup in his first season, appearing in all 17 games, making seven starts, and being on the field for 435 total snaps.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

By year two, McFadden was a full-time starter. He put up 101 combined tackles and a career-high 12 tackles for loss in the 2023 campaign, making the most of his opportunity to start.

Last season, McFadden backed that up with an arguably better campaign, putting up career-highs with 107 combined tackles and three sacks.

McFadden has gotten better every single season. Now going into a contract year, he will be additionally motivated to put up even better numbers and earn a high payday in the 2026 offseason.

The Giants should extend McFadden

The Giants would be wise to extend McFadden sooner, rather than later.

If they wait until next offseason, they run the risk of McFadden once again putting up career numbers, catching the attention of league scouts, and raising the asking price of his next contract.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, McFadden could likely be extended on a contract with a somewhat modest salary. But if he puts up 110+ combined tackles this season, that salary might not be as affordable for Big Blue in 2026.

McFadden is the kind of homegrown talent the Giants need to retain. A former fifth-round pick under this regime’s first draft who has been durable, consistent, and constantly improving — extending McFadden is the right decision.