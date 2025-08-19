Giants’ injured left tackle reportedly ‘trending’ toward being available in Week 1

The New York Giants have been without one of their most important players on the offensive side of the ball all summer. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is still not practicing as he continues his recovery from a foot injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely.

Thomas suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 6 of last season that ultimately required surgery, ending his season prematurely as he was placed on injured reserve to recover.

But fast forward 10 months, and Thomas is still not back out there on the practice field. However, there is optimism to believe he will be on the field for Week 1.

Andrew Thomas is on track to be ready for Week 1

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Thomas is still “trending” towards being available for the Giants in Week 1.

“Andrew Thomas [foot injury] seems to still be trending towards Week 1,” Raanan reported (h/t BigBlueFilmRoom on X). “All I heard on that is positive things.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants will be on the road in Week 1 to face the Washington Commanders. It is a crucial divisional matchup to kick off the season.

Without Thomas on the field, the Giants’ offense has suffered in recent seasons. Thomas has missed 18 games due to injuries across the last two regular seasons. He has appeared in only 16.

The Giants have depth behind Thomas (finally)

In the meantime, the Giants’ new depth pieces on the offensive line are filling in. Veteran James Hudson has been the team’s starting left tackle throughout the summer and in the preseason. The Giants signed Hudson to a two-year contract in free agency this offseason.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Also filling in has been rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow. The Purdue product has been a true summer standout as he has played both left tackle and right tackle for the Giants this preseason and has looked like one of the best players on the field at both positions.

The Giants want to have Thomas ready for Week 1 and ideally would like to have him out there for all 17 games (and then some) this season. However, they can feel encouraged by the depth that they added to the position this offseason.