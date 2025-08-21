Giants’ under-the-radar running back could steal roster spot

The New York Giants enter Thursday night’s preseason finale with difficult decisions looming and roster cuts quickly approaching.

One player caught in that uncertainty is second-year running back Dante Miller, affectionately nicknamed “Turbo” for his electric speed.

Despite being an undrafted free agent last year, Miller has carved out a strong case for inclusion on the roster.

His impact hasn’t come on the ground, where he’s averaging only 2.6 yards per attempt on limited carries.

Instead, Miller has impressed in the passing game, hauling in 11 receptions for 123 yards while catching every target.

That reliability has highlighted his potential as a third-down option, giving the Giants exactly what they need situationally.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Miller’s skill set offers something different

Miller’s game is built on quick acceleration and agility, making him particularly valuable in passing situations.

He provides a safety blanket for quarterbacks under pressure, always available for a quick checkdown or screen opportunity.

The Giants’ current backfield already features Tyrone Tracy, rookie Cam Skattebo, and veteran Devin Singletary — each with defined roles.

Tracy is projected as the lead back, while Skattebo offers third-down utility and developmental upside as a rookie runner.

That leaves Miller fighting for the third or even the fourth spot, where his versatility in the passing game separates him from the competition.

Much like a chess player bringing a unique piece to the board, Miller adds flexibility that coaches can’t ignore.

The financial complication with Devin Singletary

The largest obstacle to Miller securing a spot isn’t performance — it’s the financial commitment tied to Singletary’s contract.

Cutting Singletary before the season would carry a $6 million dead cap hit, complicating matters significantly for the front office.

However, a post-June 1 designation would save $1.5 million this season, spreading the remainder across this year and 2026.

That savings, though limited, could at least soften the blow and open the door for Miller to claim a role.

Another potential path is exploring a trade, shipping out Singletary’s contract to create financial relief and roster flexibility.

Finding a willing partner may be difficult, but his experience could hold some value to running back-needy teams.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One last chance to make an impression

Thursday’s preseason finale represents Miller’s final opportunity to showcase why the Giants should keep him on the roster.

If he produces again in the passing game, he could force the front office to make a painful but necessary decision.

Cutting a proven veteran is never easy, but Miller’s youth, affordability, and skill set may outweigh Singletary’s familiarity.

In a league constantly seeking efficiency, the Giants must decide between financial burden or upside potential in their running back room.

For Miller, this is his audition — and he’s already made it clear he belongs in the NFL conversation.

The spotlight will be on him Thursday night, and one more strong performance might be all it takes to stay.