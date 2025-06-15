Giants’ UDFA wide receiver could be a sleeper to watch this preseason

The New York Giants added some depth to their receiving corps following the NFL Draft with the signing of a few undrafted free agent rookies.

Among their UDFA class is Antwane Wells Jr. — an Ole Miss product and former teammate of first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Wells possesses a unique skill set that could make him a sleeper to keep an eye on as training camp nears.

Giants added high-upside WR depth with Antwane Wells Jr.

Standing in at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, Wells is a physical wideout with plenty of experience at the collegiate level. He spent the first two playing seasons of his collegiate career with South Carolina, where he notably amassed 928 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games as a junior in 2022.

Wells then transferred to Ole Miss in 2024 after missing the majority of his 2023 season due to an injury. With the Rebels, Wells totaled 28 receptions for 553 (19.8 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. He was among Dart’s favorite targets in the passing game.

Wells brings a unique skill set to the Giants’ receiving corps

During his collegiate career, Wells developed into an explosive yards-after-the-catch weapon. This unique strength in his game could separate Wells from some of the other receivers competing for a roster spot on the back end.

In his pre-draft scouting profile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Wells as a “bruising runner after the catch.”

Wells is willing to grind and work hard for additional yardage after the catch. This trait might not flash until this summer when the Giants put the pads on during training camp.

But once that physicality ramps up, keep an eye on Wells as a sleeper, fighting in the mix for a Giants roster spot.