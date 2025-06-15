Giants preparing to make versatile rookie their defensive chess piece

The New York Giants landed arguably the best defensive player in this year’s draft class with the No. 3 overall pick. Rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter is already the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Carter is stepping into a defense that is already rich with pass-rushing talent. After he was selected, the question of where he would fit in was immediately posed.

But after getting a glimpse of his talent during OTAs, it seems as though the Giants have figured out how to use their versatile new weapon.

Giants plan to move Abdul Carter all over the defense

Carter is joining an edge rusher group that already features Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Who will be the odd man out, if there is one at all?

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, there doesn’t need to be. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen spoke about this with the media during OTAs, explaining that his mission is to get the defense’s best players on the field at all times.

“Ultimately, we want to get our best 11 on the field, whatever way we got to maneuver to do that,” Bowen said. “We’ve got to find ways to get the guys that can impact the game on the field.”

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, Carter “is being allowed to rush from different spots.” Fans were given their first look at how this would work in a clip from practice that Carter posted on social media earlier this week.

This pass rushing trio is gonna be NASTY ? #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/wRJc0dB0T0 — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) June 11, 2025

In this clip, Carter aligned on the interior, rushing while aligned over the guard, rather than aligning over the tackle like an edge rusher.

His versatility and experience playing both edge rusher and off-ball linebacker give Carter an edge. He possesses rare athleticism and explosiveness for a player of his position, which will make Carter a matchup nightmare wherever he lines up in the defense.

In 2024, Carter totaled 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24 tackles for loss. His elite final collegiate season with Penn State established him as one of the best defensive players in all of college football.

The Giants are eager to get his talent on the field as they aim to build one of the most fearsome pass-rushing units in all of football this season.