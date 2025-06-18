Giants’ UDFA rookie wide receiver turning heads with first-team reps at minicamp

The New York Giants’ undrafted rookie class featured some interesting playmaking talent. Among them was former Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins.

This spring, Collins has turned heads at practice, earning valuable reps with the first and second teams.

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Collins turned heads during Tuesday’s practice as he stood out in 7-on-7 drills.

“Collins got reps with the 1st team on Tuesday for Jalin Hyatt, who came off the field with a trainer and was getting his lower body stretched out,” Stapleton reported.

“During 7-on-7, the former Notre Dame standout caught a touchdown on a corner fade from Russell Wilson while working with the starters. He has consistently been working with the second team offense this spring, offering inside-outside versatility.”

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For an undrafted rookie, getting first-team reps is an incredible opportunity. Collins has been consistently working with the second team, which is an impressive feat in itself.

It is always an uphill battle for undrafted rookies to make NFL teams’ final rosters. However, this offseason, the Giants did not draft a wide receiver. This was the first time since 2020 that they have not spent one of their draft picks on the wide receiver position.

This could give Collins an advantage as he fights for a roster spot this summer. Considering he is already working with the second team, he seems to have a strong chance.

Collins could make waves at training camp

Collins is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout with versatility to play on the outside, in the slot, and contribute on special teams. That versatility to play more than one role is incredibly valuable for an undrafted rookie.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Collins totaled 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns at Notre Dame. He spent his final collegiate season with the Fighting Irish after three years at Clemson.

Collins will be a player to keep an eye on this summer. As the Giants prepare for training camp and preseason, Collins will have opportunities to earn the coaching staff’s trust and win a spot on the depth chart.