Giants are working new offensive line gem at both tackle spots

New York Giants fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow was viewed as one of the steals of the NFL Draft.

Mbow was commonly projected as a third-round pick but fell into the Giants’ lap in Round 5. The former Purdue offensive lineman has starting potential, thanks to his versatility to play more than one position.

Throughout the spring, the Giants have been moving Mbow around on the offensive line, giving him looks at different positions.

Marcus Mbow has been practicing both left and right tackle at OTAs

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Mbow has been getting practice reps at both left and right tackle this spring.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“Mbow has primarily been at right tackle with the second team this spring, but offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo indicated Tuesday that the fifth-round pick from Purdue has been working at different spots throughout spring workouts,” Stapleton reported.

“He got extended time in the second half of Tuesday’s practice at left tackle, manning the spot with all three teams, including the projected starters.”

Mbow also has experience playing guard in college. The Giants value his versatility. That trait should help him see the field sooner rather than later.

The Giants needed to upgrade at backup left tackle

LT Andrew Thomas has struggled to stay on the field in recent seasons as injuries have sidelined him for 18 of the Giants’ last 34 games.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Upgrading the backup left tackle spot was a priority for the Giants this offseason. They added a pair of veterans in Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III in free agency, as well as Mbow.

Mbow’s quickest path to the regular-season field might be at left tackle. If he can continue to impress, then Mbow might be the first man up if Thomas goes down again this season.

As a fifth-round pick, there is no rush to get Mbow on the field. But in the meantime, figuring out where he fits best is a crucial step in the developmental process.