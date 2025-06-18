Giants’ high-upside edge rusher might be on the verge of a true breakout

The New York Giants are riding a wave of optimism, but the real tests won’t come until the pads go on in September.

One area where they could dominate — and need to — is along the defensive line, which looks deeper than it has in years.

Giants’ edge depth is suddenly rich with upside

The additions of Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander in the 2025 NFL Draft brought much-needed juice to the Giants’ pass rush.

Both rookies bring explosiveness and speed off the edge, with Carter in particular viewed as a potential game-changing weapon.

But those additions also put a spotlight back on Kayvon Thibodeaux, a former fifth overall pick who’s yet to truly break out.

Thibodeaux’s production hasn’t matched expectations

In 2024, Thibodeaux played just 593 snaps — the fewest of his three-year career — and struggled with consistency across the board.

He posted six sacks and 18 total tackles, but his 27.6% missed tackle rate undercut any progress he seemed to be making.

Despite some flashes as a pass rusher, his run defense was unreliable and he often failed to finish plays in crucial moments.

A more motivated version is showing up this summer

To his credit, the 24-year-old has taken accountability for last season’s shortcomings and is showing up with a stronger mindset.

“I didn’t finish,” Thibodeaux admitted this week. “I think I had five half sacks, which should have been whole sacks.”

He continued, “I’ve had probably four or five missed tackles at the sack point… so just finishing my plays.”

The edge rotation will be crowded

The emergence of Carter will pressure Thibodeaux to perform, but the Giants plan to rotate their edge rushers heavily this year.

That gives him a chance to stay involved, though he’ll need to earn snaps with more consistent impact and fewer blown opportunities.

Thibodeaux still brings traits the team values — size, burst, and natural bend — but traits alone won’t hold off rising talent forever.

The contract says they still believe

The Giants exercised Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option for 2026, locking in roughly $14 million on the cap for that season.

That move suggests the front office believes a breakout is still within reach — and that they’re willing to be patient.

Still, the time for patience may be running thin, especially as Carter continues to turn heads with each practice rep.

He knows what has to improve

“I got to get better at rushing. I got to get better at stopping and running, and that’s what I’m focused on,” Thibodeaux said.

“The more I can do for the team, the better off I’ll be. So, just honing in on that.”

That mindset shift may be what separates this year from the last — and gives Thibodeaux a shot at finally living up to his billing.

