The 2025 season was a massive disappointment for New York Giants DL Dexter Lawrence. After playing arguably the best football of his career in 2024, Lawrence took a massive step backward this past season.

While he is still viewed among the top interior defenders in the league, there is growing buzz and speculation that Lawrence could be a sneaky trade candidate this offseason as the Giants revamp their roster with John Harbaugh taking over as the new head coach.

Could the Giants Trade Dexter Lawrence this Offseason?

In a recent mailbag previewing the Giants’ offseason, Connor Hughes of SNY discussed the possibility of Lawrence being traded. While he admitted it isn’t a likely outcome, it is one that “can’t be ruled out” for a variety of reasons, including cap savings and performance.

“I hedge toward no, Lawrence won’t be traded, but it can’t be ruled out,” Hughes reported. “If dealt, the Giants would free $13 million with a $13 million dead charge. That’s not bad. The cap relief plus decent return compensation is something they’d have to consider.”

Lawrence managed just 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 8 quarterback hits in 2025 — a staggering drop-off for a player who recorded 9.0 sacks in just 12 games the season prior. That fall-off in production is the primary driver behind these rumors.

“While the coaches from a year ago consistently publicly said they were fine with Lawrence’s production, it’s hard to actually believe them. Yes, he was among the most double-teamed players in the league. But he’s always been among the more double-teamed players in the league,” Hughes wrote in his mailbag.

Season Team GP GS Sacks TFL QBH Solo Comb Notes 2019 NYG 16 16 2.5 3 9 24 38 PFWA All-Rookie 2020 NYG 16 15 4.0 6 10 30 53 2021 NYG 16 10 2.5 5 11 27 54 2022 NYG 16 16 7.5 7 28 35 68 2nd-Team All-Pro 2023 NYG 16 16 4.5 7 21 32 53 2nd-Team All-Pro 2024 NYG 12 12 9.0 8 16 23 44 Injured (IR) 2025 NYG 17 17 0.5 4 8 14 31 Career-low Sack % Career Total 109 102 30.5 40 103 185 341 3x Pro Bowler

Before his elbow injury on Thanksgiving in 2024, Lawrence was the most dominant defensive player in football. His 9.0 sacks in 12 games were an elite pace for an interior lineman, and his PFF grade consistently hovered near 90.0.

However, Lawrence has not had a full sack in his last 22 games. That lack of production is staggering considering the pace he was on in the first half of the 2024 season.

The Giants Have an Out in Lawrence’s Contract in 2026

From a financial perspective, 2026 represents the first real out in Lawrence’s contract. He is currently slated to carry a $26.9 million cap hit this upcoming season, a figure that accounts for nearly 9% of the team’s total spending.

According to Spotrac, the Giants could save roughly $13 million in cap space by trading Lawrence, though they would have to swallow a $13.9 million dead cap hit.

Year Age Base Salary Cap Hit Dead Cap Potential Savings (Trade) 2023 26 $1,080,000 $5,714,600 $46,500,000 -$40,785,400 2024 27 $6,000,000 $14,575,776 $40,785,400 -$26,209,624 2025 28 $15,500,000 $23,958,130 $36,874,390 -$12,916,260 2026 29 $18,500,000 $26,958,130 $13,916,260 +$13,041,870 2027 30 $18,000,000 $28,958,130 $6,958,130 +$22,000,000

Before 2026, trading Lawrence was virtually impossible due to massive dead cap hits. However, as of this offseason, the dead money drops to $13.9 million. While that’s not a small number, it allows the Giants to clear over $13 million in immediate cap space—money that could be used to re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson.

What Could the Giants Get in Return for Lawrence?

While that dead money is palatable, the real value lies in the potential draft capital that the Giants could receive in exchange for Lawrence.

“One front office source couldn’t see the Giants getting what the Jets did with Quinnen Williams (2026 second round pick, 2027 first). He saw Lawrence’s value as a second-round pick and then another mid-rounder,” Hughes wrote.

If it’s just a second-rounder and a mid-rounder in return for Lawrence, that’s a deal the Giants would probably pass on. But if a team were to offer a similar package to the one the Jets got from the Cowboys for Williams? Then perhaps they would have a tough decision to consider.