As the New York Giants transition into the John Harbaugh era, the roster is undergoing a re-evaluation. While Kayvon Thibodeaux was once a crown jewel from Joe Schoen’s inaugural draft class, his trajectory has hit a frustrating plateau defined by inconsistent pressure rates and recurring injuries.

With the Giants currently navigating a tight cap sheet and the emergence of rookie standout Abdul Carter, the front office faces a $14.75 million question.

Trading Thibodeaux this offseason isn’t just about moving on from a former top-five pick; it’s about a strategic reallocation of resources to stabilize a franchise that can no longer afford to wait for potential to meet production.

The $14.75 Million Financial Pivot

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most immediate argument for moving Thibodeaux is the staggering financial relief it provides. Because the Giants exercised his fifth-year option, Thibodeaux carries a $14.75 million cap hit for 2026 that is entirely guaranteed.

A trade would allow the Giants to offload that entire figure to an acquiring team with zero dead cap left behind. For a team that currently has less than $10 million in cap space and needs to address several major needs this offseason, the opportunity to clear nearly $15 million in a single transaction may be impossible to ignore.

Diminishing Returns and the Abdul Carter Factor

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From a football perspective, Thibodeaux’s role as a starting edge rusher has been supplanted. After a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023, his production has regressed, culminating in a 2025 season where he recorded just 2.5 sacks through 10 games before landing on season-ending IR with a shoulder injury.

While Thibodeaux struggled, Brian Burns continued to play at an elite level, and rookie Abdul Carter emerged as one of the most promising young pass rushers in the NFL.

Metric Abdul Carter (Rookie) Kayvon Thibodeaux (Year 4) Games Played 17 10 (Injured – IR) Total Pressures 66 32 Sacks 4.0 2.5 Pass Rush Win Rate 14.7% 11.1% Forced Fumbles 2 0 Tackles for Loss 7.0 5.0

Carter is a cheaper and arguably more reliable pass rusher than Thibodeaux. On a rookie contract through 2029, Carter is a long-term, foundational building block. Meanwhile, Thibodeaux is set to become a free agent in 2027.

If the Giants don’t feel confident that they will extend Thibodeaux past the 2027 season, then there should be significant consideration given to trading him in 2026 before he walks the following year for nothing in return.

The Giants Need to Maximize Trade Value Before the 2027 Cliff

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants are currently in a sell-high window that is rapidly closing. Thibodeaux is only 25 years old and still possesses the elite draft pedigree that will entice teams who are desperate for young pass-rushing juice.

If the Giants hold onto him through 2026, they risk losing him for nothing more than a compensatory pick in 2027—or being forced into a massive extension for a player who hasn’t consistently dominated.

By leveraging his value now, the Giants could potentially recoup the third-round pick they lost in the Jaxson Dart trade (or more or less), effectively turning an underperforming asset into the draft capital needed to build a sustainable winner around their young quarterback.